Prudential PLC Purchases 37,644 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,974,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 600.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 110,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 95,121 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,009,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,327,000 after acquiring an additional 651,465 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 683,726 shares of company stock worth $29,197,787. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

