Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of A stock opened at $131.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.