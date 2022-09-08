Prudential PLC Sells 4,324 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,401,000 after acquiring an additional 627,634 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 169.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,562,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 142,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 131.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

