Prudential PLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,994,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Booking by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Booking by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,872.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,891.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,063.50. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.