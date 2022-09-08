Pub Finance (PINT) Price Tops $0.29

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Pub Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pub Finance has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00577112 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00866758 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017224 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.
About Pub Finance
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.
Buying and Selling Pub Finance
