Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA stock opened at $342.29 on Thursday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.