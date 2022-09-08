PuddingSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $16,116.24 (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, PuddingSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. PuddingSwap has a total market capitalization of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00599373 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00868349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016998 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022128 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
PuddingSwap Profile
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.
Buying and Selling PuddingSwap
