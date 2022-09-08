Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €82.00 by Berenberg Bank

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Puma Stock Performance

Puma stock opened at €59.82 ($61.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Puma has a 12 month low of €58.30 ($59.49) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($117.76).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

