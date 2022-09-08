Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pure Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

