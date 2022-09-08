PureFi Protocol (UFI) Price Hits $0.0097

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. PureFi Protocol has a total market cap of $383,059.03 and approximately $50,160.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureFi Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00598087 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00865766 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017059 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022086 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About PureFi Protocol
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,410,080 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
PureFi Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PureFi Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PureFi Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.