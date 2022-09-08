PUTinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $156.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,355.80 or 0.99790362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071529 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00024632 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.