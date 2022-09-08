PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $70.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. PVH has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 97.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

