PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $65.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PVH. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

NYSE:PVH opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. PVH has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PVH by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PVH by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PVH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PVH by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

