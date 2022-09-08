Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Danimer Scientific’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 104.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter.

Danimer Scientific Trading Up 3.6 %

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 474,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 474,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $395,466.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,327 shares of company stock worth $534,767 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 98,375 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 61.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

