Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.48. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $12.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:SQM opened at $105.54 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.