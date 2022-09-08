Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.90 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.15.

Signature Bank Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $175.38 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.71.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

