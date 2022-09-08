Qbao Achieves Market Cap of $178,461.83 (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $178,461.83 and approximately $23,464.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

