QuadrantProtocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.47 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $453.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,400.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022681 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00062070 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00071266 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005834 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00084950 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Profile
QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.
Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
