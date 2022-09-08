QUAI DAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $91,831.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $132,759.70 and approximately $91,831.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,437% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.93 or 0.08919509 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001731 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00874791 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016997 BTC.
About QUAI DAO
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
