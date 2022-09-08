Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.28

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 15491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

