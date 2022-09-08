Quant Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $100.98 or 0.00522637 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $34.91 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

