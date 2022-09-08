Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to C$32.25

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QBCRF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

