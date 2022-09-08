Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$32.25 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QBR.B. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.66.

QBR.B opened at C$27.86 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$26.03 and a twelve month high of C$32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.92. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

