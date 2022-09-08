QuickSwap Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $20.11 million and $2.23 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61.48 or 0.00316955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,889.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.30 or 0.08992877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00866048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017348 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.