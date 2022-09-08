Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Radian Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after buying an additional 491,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Radian Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,841,000 after buying an additional 176,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,589,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,096,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,272,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,960,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

