Radicle Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35.70 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Radicle has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $90.64 million and approximately $35.70 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00013641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,244.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005345 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038382 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00134942 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.