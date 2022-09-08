Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

