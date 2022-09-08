Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,700.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,141.52 or 0.05969833 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00878607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016070 BTC.
About Radio Caca
Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radio Caca Coin Trading
