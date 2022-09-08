Radix Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $273.76 million and $364,498.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.53 or 0.99980189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (XRD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

