Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $14.24 million and $1.63 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00015059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.97 or 0.99823587 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,694.26 or 0.24252058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030218 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Chain (XCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,885,946 coins and its circulating supply is 4,886,077 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance. Rai Reflex Index’s official website is reflexer.finance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.