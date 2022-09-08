Railgun Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Railgun coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00003268 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Railgun has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Railgun has a market cap of $36.30 million and $220,598.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Railgun alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.39 or 0.99815280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038378 BTC.

Railgun Coin Profile

Railgun is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project. Railgun’s official website is railgun.ch.

Railgun Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Railgun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Railgun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Railgun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Railgun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.