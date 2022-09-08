Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $157,004.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,345.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.27 or 0.09042839 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00874175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars.

