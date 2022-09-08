RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.0712 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $34.00 million and approximately $6,076.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,260.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038631 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134801 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022847 BTC.
About RAMP
RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.
Buying and Selling RAMP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
