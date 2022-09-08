Rapids (RPD) Price Up 34.9% Over Last Week

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Rapids coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $71,192.75 and $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

