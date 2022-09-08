RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down to $26.34

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.34, but opened at $25.68. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $70,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

