Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Reaches $788,683.46

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 192.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 228.9% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $788,683.46 and $420,224.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.91 or 0.08487448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00192137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00297179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00789598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00661951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

