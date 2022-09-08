Raymond James Downgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Underperform

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Mesa Air Group Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 145.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 519,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,037,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 361,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,995.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 214,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 203,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

