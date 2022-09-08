Raymond James Lowers Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target to $30.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.