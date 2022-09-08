Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 996 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

