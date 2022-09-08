Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,131 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $90.45 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

