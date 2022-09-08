Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 207 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

