Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $67.33 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

