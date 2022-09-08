Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

NUE stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

