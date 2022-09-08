Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 307 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $216.00 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.