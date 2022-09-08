Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,291 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.28.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

