Raze Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $52,946.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $526,361.43 and approximately $52,946.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network (CRYPTO:RAZE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. The official website for Raze Network is raze.network. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.