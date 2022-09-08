Razor Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $436,126.00 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $436,126.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Razor Network alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001114 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008867 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,245,504 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork.

Buying and Selling Razor Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.