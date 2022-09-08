RChain Trading Down 14.2% This Week (REV)

RChain (REV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, RChain has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $48,892.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00038241 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134468 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022982 BTC.
About RChain
RChain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.
Buying and Selling RChain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.