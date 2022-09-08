RChain Trading Down 14.2% This Week (REV)

RChain (REV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, RChain has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $48,892.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00038241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022982 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

Buying and Selling RChain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

