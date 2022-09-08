Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 862,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.27 on Thursday. Realty Income has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

