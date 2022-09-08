Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Raymond James

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.