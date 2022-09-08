Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 21.1 %

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $114.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $987.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

